Advertisement

Joe Pavelski and Stars force Stanley Cup Game 6 vs Tampa

Pavelski’s record setting goal sends Stars to OT and forces game 6 in the Stanely Cup finals
Joe Pavelski celebrates after Corey Perry scores in double-overtime to force Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Finals
Joe Pavelski celebrates after Corey Perry scores in double-overtime to force Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Finals(Associated Press)
By George Balekji and Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than a decade since Corey Perry won the Stanley Cup as a young player and years after Joe Pavelski fell two wins short, the greybeards aren’t ready to leave the bubble and give up on another opportunity for a championship just yet.

Pavelski tied it with 6:45 left in the regulation, laid out to block a shot in the first overtime and Perry’s second goal of the game came in double OT to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay and force a Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Final.

“Get one, keep going,” Perry said. “We start building here, and I think we’re starting to do something special.”

Anton Khudobin made 39 saves and Perry’s winner 9:23 into the second OT was a manner of redemption for the Stars a night after they lost in OT on a questionable penalty call when Tampa Bay scored on the ensuing power play. Game 6 is Monday night.

The 36-year-old Pavelski and 35-year-old Perry have combined for the last six Stars goals.

So much for hockey being a young man’s game.

“With how they play, I don’t know if you can call them old,” Stars center Tyler Seguin said. “They seem to have the best endurance of all of us. Joe keeps getting the late goals and Perry played a great game.”

The Stars stayed alive despite going down to five defensemen for half of regulation when Andrej Sekera was injured blocking a shot midway through the first. Sekera returned for the third, a gutty performance that may have saved a team that looked to be running on fumes.

“That shows you his compete,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “Give him a ton of credit for coming back. That was tough.”

The Stars didn’t have much time to regroup from Friday night’s loss, not with the NHL scheduling the first back to back games in the final since 2009 and just the second time since the mid-1950s. On a night where both teams at times looked worn down, the Stars were able to respond in a big way against a healthier opponent.

“They’re a good team,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said. “They fought back.”

Pavelski led the way. In the final for the second time in his career after losing in 2016 with San Jose, he followed his two-goal performance in Game 5 with a season-saver 24 hours later by scoring on a rare juicy rebound allowed by Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper compared his team’s situation now to the Eastern Conference final when an overtime loss to the New York Islanders in Game 5 extended the series. The Lightning finished that series off in six and will try to do so again.

“We’ve felt this feeling before,” Cooper said. “We have felt this sting and then we’ve rebounded.”

Pavelski felt it even worse getting to Game 6 of the 2016 final with the Sharks before falling short. Perry brought with him to Dallas a Cup ring from the 2007 Anaheim Ducks, a lifetime in hockey ago.

“I was a young kid coming into the league at 22 years old and I had the opportunity to win,” Perry said. “But here we are, 13 years later and we’ve got a chance to do it with this group.”

Thanks to him and to Pavelski, who is now tied with Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point for the most goals this postseason with 13. He also set the career playoff record for goals by an American with 61.

“We’ll recover,” Pavelski said. “We’ve played a lot of hockey the last 24 hours, and we’re having fun. We’re not ready to go home quite yet.”

Tampa Bay blew a 2-1 third-period lead and lost for just the third time in one-goal games this postseason. The Lightning must now figure out how to contain a suddenly dangerous Dallas top line led by Pavelski, along with Perry.

Another question is the health of Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh, who was slow to get up after a big hit in the first OT. That was around the same time Pavelski blocked a shot by Point to keep the game going.

No one kept the series going more than Khudobin, whose blocker-side save on Yanni Gourde from point-blank range early was just the start of him returning to form after allowing 13 goals the past three games.

Khudobin, who at 34 is playing the most consecutive games of his NHL career, told goalie coach Jeff Reese he wanted to be in net for the second half of the back to back. He kept Dallas alive.

“We’re not here without Dobby,” Bowness said. “He wanted that ball. He wanted that puck. He wanted to be in that net.”

NOTES: Khudobin became the fifth goaltender since 1956 to make 700-plus saves in a single postseason. ... Justin Dowling made his NHL playoff debut replacing injured Dallas forward Roope Hintz. ... Tampa Bay again played without injured captain Steven Stamkos.

UP NEXT

Monday night will mark just the second Game 6 the Lightning play in the playoffs after finishing their first two series out in five each.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Baseball

Brewers keep playoff hopes alive with 3-0 win over Cardinals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Harris
Ryan Braun and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth, the third time the Brewers have hit consecutive homers this season.

Football

Friday Football Blitz: Darlington opens up 2020 with an upset on Week 1

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Friday Football Blitz is back with Week One!

Badgers

UW Chancellor takes seat on NCAA Board of Governors

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
On Thursday, the university announced her appointment to a four-year term on the collegiate organization’s Board of Governors.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

Darlington hosts River Valley to kickoff 2020 season

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
The 2020 high school fall football season will kickoff this Friday in Wisconsin and for Darlington they will open with the test of hosting River Valley in week one. The Redbirds are coming off a 7-4 season in 2019 and return 16 starts from that squad, including quarterback, Kaden Davis and leading receiver, Carter Lancaster.

Baseball

Votto homers, Bauer sharp as surging Reds top Brewers 6-1

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Joey Votto homered for his first hit all season against Milwaukee, Trevor Bauer dominated on short rest, and the Cincinnati Reds won a pivotal series for playoff contention, beating the Brewers 6-1.

Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo recognized on Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene and CNN
Time Magazine rolled out their annual list of the world’s most influential people, including Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

News

Former Badger great Joe Thomas pumped up for UW football

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT
|
By Tim Elliott
Joe Thomas applauds the Big Ten's decision to bring football back

National

Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT
|
By ANDREW SELIGMAN and JIM LITKE
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Wednesday that Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, whose friendship with a teammate with cancer was recounted in “Brian’s Song,” has died at the age of 77.

Sports

Reports: Former Badger, Patriots running back James White’s father dies in car accident

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
The New England Patriots listed White as inactive for the Sunday night game against the Seattle Seahawks.