Kenosha Co. Sheriff: ’President Trump is backing the blue and we are proud to back him’

The Sheriff indicated 38 other Wisconsin sheriffs have also endorsed the president.
President Donald Trump speaks as he tours an area Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, that was damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth announced his endorsement of President Donald Trump in a USA Today opinion piece Saturday.

“The president’s swift and bold response to support our law enforcement family and my community made it clear that he’s the strong leader Wisconsin and America needs," Beth wrote. "It’s also why I am proud to endorse President Trump for re-election this fall.”

Beth’s endorsement comes a little over a month after Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back seven times. The incident resulted in an eruption of protests that turned deadly when 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly shot three people, killing two, on Aug. 25. The unrest prompted visits from both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Beth wrote it’s not just him who endorses Trump, indicating 38 other Wisconsin sheriffs have also endorsed the president.

“Some politicians are hesitant to take a strong stand with law enforcement, but not our president,” Beth wrote. "President Trump is backing the blue and we are proud to back him.”

