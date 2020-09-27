Advertisement

Lawmakers who toured Georgia detention site raise concerns

Image Source: U.S. CBP / MGN
Image Source: U.S. CBP / MGN(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT
IRWIN CO., GA. (AP) -A Congressional delegation has visited a detention facility in rural Georgia and said the conditions and the treatment of the women held there is even worse than has been reported previously.

Several members of Congress visited the Irwin County Detention Center. They called Saturday for it to be shut down pending an investigation, adding they heard horrific stories about women being forced to undergo unnecessary gynecological procedures with dirty equipment that left them with serious infections.

They also were told of allegations the staff at the detention center do not take even the most basic precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

