Libertarian presidential candidate speaks to Wisconsin voters

Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen visited Madison Saturday, telling voters they have another option besides the two major party candidates.
Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen spoke to voters outside the Wisconsin State Capitol Saturday.
Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen spoke to voters outside the Wisconsin State Capitol Saturday.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen became the latest presidential candidate to visit Wisconsin this month, speaking to voters outside the state capitol building Saturday evening.

“We’re trying to get to as many people as possible as soon as we can,” Jorgensen said, standing next to her campaign bus.

Just over a month before Election Day, Jorgensen said she is traveling as much as possible to get her message to voters.

“If you don’t like either of the two old rich white men, as the media have labeled them, that there is another alternative,” she explained.

Jorgensen said the two most important issue for her are healthcare and bringing troops home from abroad.

In her speech, she also talked about recent protests over racial inequality. Jorgensen referenced the death of Breonna Taylor, saying she would end police practices like no-knock raids.

“We agree with Black Lives Matter over many of the problems we have,” Jorgensen said, adding, “However, they’re going to the very people people who are causing the problems. They’re looking for more big government, and I’m saying government is the cause.”

Jorgensen is on the ballot in all 50 states in 2020, but UW-Whitewater communications professor and political expert Richard Haven said she is not as well known as the party’s 2016 candidate Gary Johnson.

“He was a much more visible candidate, probably more attractive to some, than Jo Jorgenson,” Haven explained.

In 2016, Johnson won less than 4 percent of the vote in Wisconsin. However, some voters on Saturday said they still believe in Jorgensen’s message and the Libertarian party.

“You’d vote to find what you believe in and you want to see done,” said supporter Thomas Knutson. Knutson said he had been looking for a different candidate, because he did not agree with Joe Biden or President Trump.

Another supporter Riley Lont said, “The current two-party system just doesn’t provide America the choices that we need.”

Jorgensen may face other obstacles. She wants voters to know they have other options, but Haven said most people have already made up their mind.

“People are more focused, they’ve been focused early, on the two candidates for the major parties, and I don’t think there is nearly as much interest in voting for a third party candidate this time around,” he explained.

Still, Jorgensen believes some voters just feel stuck, and she may be able to win them over.

“I think they’re unhappy with the two other choices and they don’t realize they have another choice,” she said.

Jorgenson is not expected to be able to participate in any presidential debates. She said that is why she is traveling and speaking to as many people as possible before the election.

