Local boy scout decides to help with derecho clean-up to earn eagle scout rank

By Taylor Holt
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old Jefferson High School student is taking clean up efforts after the derecho into his own hands this weekend.

James West is part of Cedar Rapids Boy Scouts Troop 8. He and a group of other volunteers with the Troop helped clean up fallen tree branches and brush at Oak Hill cemetery Saturday. The cemetery is maintained by a small grounds crew, so keeping up with the widespread debris is difficult. West says he is doing this to earn his eagle scout rank - which is the highest rank you can achieve in boy scouts, but also because it’s the right thing to do.

“It’s really fulfilling to come out here and help someone else, and to know you are doing alot. You are doing good for families you are never going to meet because you’re coming up out and cleaning up graves. People come out and visit their families that are buried here so it’s really good to be able to do that," said West.

The group was there cleaning up last week as well. They were out cleaning until about noon Saturday.

