Person flees after Madison Police respond to shots fired on city’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police responded to multiple people hearing gunshots in the early morning hours at the BP gas station in the area of Helene Parkway and Britta Dr.

As officers arrived, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed was stopped in the area. One adult male and one adult female remained in the vehicle, but a passenger in the back seat fled on foot. A K9 track was done, but did not lead to the person who fled.

The 24 year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested for an unrelated warrant, and the female passenger was released. The car was then taken to the Madison Police Impound Facility for evidence.

Officers did report shell casings near the entrance of the gas station, along with evidence that a sign just above a fuel tank had been struck by gunfire.

There are no further reports of injuries or property damage.

