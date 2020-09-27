Advertisement

Person flees after Madison Police respond to shots fired on city’s south side

There are currently no reported injuries
Man flees after Madison Police respond to shots fired on city’s south side
Man flees after Madison Police respond to shots fired on city’s south side(WMTV)
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police responded to multiple people hearing gunshots in the early morning hours at the BP gas station in the area of Helene Parkway and Britta Dr.

As officers arrived, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed was stopped in the area. One adult male and one adult female remained in the vehicle, but a passenger in the back seat fled on foot. A K9 track was done, but did not lead to the person who fled.

The 24 year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested for an unrelated warrant, and the female passenger was released. The car was then taken to the Madison Police Impound Facility for evidence.

Officers did report shell casings near the entrance of the gas station, along with evidence that a sign just above a fuel tank had been struck by gunfire.

There are no further reports of injuries or property damage.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TRAFFIC: All lanes blocked after crash on I-94 near Lodi

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Wisconsin State Patrol is reporting multiple minor injuries.

Sports

Joe Pavelski and Stars force Stanley Cup Game 6 vs Tampa

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By George Balekji and Associated Press
More than a decade since Corey Perry won the Stanley Cup as a young player and years after Joe Pavelski fell two wins short, the greybeards aren’t ready to leave the bubble and give up on another opportunity for a championship just yet. Pavelski tied it with 6:45 left in the regulation, laid out to block a shot in the first overtime and Perry’s second goal of the game came in double OT to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay and force a Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Final.

News

Doctors prepare for potential ‘Twin-demic’ with flu season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza and Caroline Peterson
The SSM Health Wisconsin Regional Chief Medical Officer says one of the hardest parts is going to be differentiating between the two viruses.

News

Kenosha Co. Sheriff: ’President Trump is backing the blue and we are proud to back him’

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Beth’s endorsement comes a little over a month after Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back seven times.

Latest News

Baseball

Brewers keep playoff hopes alive with 3-0 win over Cardinals

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joe Harris
Ryan Braun and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth, the third time the Brewers have hit consecutive homers this season.

Politics

Trump campaign sues to block mail-in ballot rule changes

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal lawsuit that national Republicans filed on Saturday claims the election board made a partisan “backroom deal."

News

Lawmakers who toured Georgia detention site raise concerns

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
They say the conditions and the treatment of the women held there is even worse than has been reported previously.

News

Car injures 2 protesters during California demonstration

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Orange County Register says the incident occurred as members of Black Lives Matter were demonstrating and counter-protesters crossed a highway to confront them.

Crime

MPD: Bullets shot from vehicle hit home on Madison’s east side

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Officers were dispatched to the scene at North Thompson Drive and Kurt Drive just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

News

83-year-old man dies in crash fire after head-on collision

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Investigators say a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it crossed over the center line, entering the westbound lane and striking another vehicle head on.