Mother Nature Finally Catches Up with Fall

Sunday’s cold front marks the beginning of a cooler trend for this week’s forecast.
Cooler air moves in this week along with a few chances for rain.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday’s cold front brings showers up and down the Midwest - from the Ozarks all the way to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Scattered showers soaked south-central Wisconsin through the late morning into the afternoon. The rain corridor makes its exit to the southeast - wrapping up rain chances tonight.

A line of showers forms in the vicinity of Sunday's cold front.
An upper-level weather system is positioned over the upper Midwest and will swing through the Great Lakes in the next 48 hours. Showers along Sunday’s cold front wrap up by late evening. Additional showers are possible throughout Monday afternoon. These wrap-around showers will be spotty and short-lived. Monday afternoon temperatures will only top out near 60°F.

A few light showers are possible on the back-side of an upper-level weather system on Monday afternoon.
A jacket will be even more handy than the umbrella this week. Overnight lows will tumble into the 40′s tomorrow morning and then the lower 40′s by Tuesday morning. A brief break in cloud cover will allow temperatures to warm into the lower 60′s by Wednesday afternoon. The warm-up is short-lived, however.

Tuesday high temperatures will only make it into the upper 50's - near 60°F.
Another reinforcing shot of cold air digs into the Midwest on Thursday - allowing for another round of rain and much cooler temperatures. Friday-Sunday afternoon readings will only make it into the lower 50′s. Overnight lows will drop well into the 30′s.

A widespread morning frost is possible late in the week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

