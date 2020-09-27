MPD: Bullets shot from vehicle hit home on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police are investigating after a witness reported a vehicle was shooting at another vehicle on Madison’s east side Saturday afternoon. Police say one of the bullets struck a nearby home.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at North Thompson Drive and Kurt Drive just before 5 p.m. A witness reported someone in a blue sedan shooting at a black SUV.

Responding officers found bullet casings in the area. Police say there are no injuries at this time, though an occupied home was struck by a bullet.

Police are requesting anyone with information on this incident to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or, on the web at P3Tips.com.

