NY Times: President Trump paid no income taxes in 10 of past 15 years

The report indicates Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he was elected president.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Vanessa Reza and Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump paid no income taxes in 10 of past 15 years, the New York Times reported Sunday.

Trump has fiercely guarded his tax filings, becoming the only president in modern times not to make them public. The Times claimed they have obtained Trump’s tax information dating back more than two decades. The disclosure comes at a pivotal moment weeks before a divisive election, with early voting underway.

The report indicates Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he was elected president. Trump reportedly paid another $750 in 2017, his first year in office.

“The tax returns that Mr. Trump has long fought to keep private tell a story fundamentally different from the one he has sold to the American public,” investigative reporters wrote. “His reports to the I.R.S. portray a businessman who takes in hundreds of millions of dollars a year yet racks up chronic losses that he aggressively employs to avoid paying taxes.”

Trump dismissed the report as “fake news.”

