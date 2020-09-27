Sunday marks one-year anniversary of Town of Leeds murder; family still searching for answers

TOWNSHIP OF LEEDS, Wis. (WMTV) - One year later, a family and community are still looking for answers.

On Sept. 27, 2019, 35-year-old Keith Wolf was spending time with his wife and young daughter in their home in the Township of Leeds when he heard a noise coming from the basement shortly after 9:00 p.m. When Keith went down to the basement to investigate, he was fatally shot.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says this was not a random act, and continues to follow up on every tip and lead received pertaining to the case. However, anyone with any information regarding the case, no matter how insignificant it may seem, are urged to share it with law enforcement.

“Keith’s family, especially his young daughter, deserve answers for what happened to him,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release Saturday. “Like Keith’s family, our community also deserves answers.”

The Sheriff’s Office says technology recently made available to them has led to the development of new investigative leads from the forensic evidence seized at Keith’s home on the night of his death. They are hopeful the technology will lead to a resolution of this case like it has in many others.

A designated phone line and email address has been created for anyone to share information relating to the case. Please contact Detective Sergeant Tim Schultz at 608-742-4166 Ext. 3324, email Timothy.Schultz@co.columbia.wi.us or visit our social media page @ColumbiaCountySheriffWI.

If you do not want to reveal the circumstances in which you obtained the information you have, you can communicate anonymously as well by contacting Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS (8477), by emailing a tip by visiting Tipsubmit.com or by texting “CRIMES” using the keyword “TIPCOSO”.

There is an award up to $2,500 for information which leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

