Three Watt brothers play in same NFL game for first time in their careers

Brothers Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Los Angeles Chargers fullback Derek Watt (34) walk after playing in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Watt brothers faced off in an NFL match up Sunday for the first time in their careers. The former badgers are the first trio of brothers to do it since 1927.

Oldest brother J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans team played against T.J. and Derek Watt in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

J.J Watt shared the rare moment in a tweet, writing that the three brothers started in their backyard.

Joe Pavelski and Stars force Stanley Cup Game 6 vs Tampa

Updated: 15 hours ago
By George Balekji and Associated Press
More than a decade since Corey Perry won the Stanley Cup as a young player and years after Joe Pavelski fell two wins short, the greybeards aren’t ready to leave the bubble and give up on another opportunity for a championship just yet. Pavelski tied it with 6:45 left in the regulation, laid out to block a shot in the first overtime and Perry’s second goal of the game came in double OT to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay and force a Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Final.

Brewers keep playoff hopes alive with 3-0 win over Cardinals

Updated: 19 hours ago
By Joe Harris
Ryan Braun and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth, the third time the Brewers have hit consecutive homers this season.

Friday Football Blitz: Darlington opens up 2020 with an upset on Week 1

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
By Juliana Tornabene
Friday Football Blitz is back with Week One!

UW Chancellor takes seat on NCAA Board of Governors

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT
By Nick Viviani
On Thursday, the university announced her appointment to a four-year term on the collegiate organization’s Board of Governors.

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Darlington hosts River Valley to kickoff 2020 season

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT
By George Balekji
The 2020 high school fall football season will kickoff this Friday in Wisconsin and for Darlington they will open with the test of hosting River Valley in week one. The Redbirds are coming off a 7-4 season in 2019 and return 16 starts from that squad, including quarterback, Kaden Davis and leading receiver, Carter Lancaster.

Votto homers, Bauer sharp as surging Reds top Brewers 6-1

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
By Associated Press
Joey Votto homered for his first hit all season against Milwaukee, Trevor Bauer dominated on short rest, and the Cincinnati Reds won a pivotal series for playoff contention, beating the Brewers 6-1.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recognized on Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
By Juliana Tornabene and CNN
Time Magazine rolled out their annual list of the world’s most influential people, including Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Former Badger great Joe Thomas pumped up for UW football

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT
By Tim Elliott
Joe Thomas applauds the Big Ten's decision to bring football back

Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT
By ANDREW SELIGMAN and JIM LITKE
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Wednesday that Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, whose friendship with a teammate with cancer was recounted in “Brian’s Song,” has died at the age of 77.