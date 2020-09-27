Three Watt brothers play in same NFL game for first time in their careers

HOUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Watt brothers faced off in an NFL match up Sunday for the first time in their careers. The former badgers are the first trio of brothers to do it since 1927.

Oldest brother J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans team played against T.J. and Derek Watt in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

J.J Watt shared the rare moment in a tweet, writing that the three brothers started in their backyard.

Started in the backyard... pic.twitter.com/PsjsdC7XbP — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 27, 2020

