TRAFFIC: All lanes blocked after crash on I-94 near Lodi

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes going eastbound on I-94 have been blocked this morning Sunday after a multi-vehicle crash near Lodi, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials.

First responders were called to the scene on I-94 beyond Wisconsin 60 around 3 a.m. this morning, with multiple minor injuries being reported.

WisDOT is reporting all lanes are blocked at mile marker 123. There is no current estimate at when the road may be reopened.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.