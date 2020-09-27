Advertisement

Trump campaign sues to block mail-in ballot rule changes

Photo: The White House / Joyce N. Boghosian via MGN.
Photo: The White House / Joyce N. Boghosian via MGN.(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump’s campaign committee and the Republican National Committee has sued to block North Carolina election officials from enforcing rule changes that could boost the number of ballots counted in the presidential battleground state.

The state Board of Elections on Tuesday issued new guidance that allowing mail-in absentee ballots with deficient information to be fixed without forcing the voter to fill out a new blank ballot for November’s general election.

The federal lawsuit that national Republicans filed on Saturday claims the election board made a partisan “backroom deal” that undermines state lawmakers' election laws.

