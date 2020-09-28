Advertisement

Average new COVID-19 cases continue climbing in Wisconsin as active cases near 20K

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin retreated below 2,000 on Monday, new Dept. of Health Services numbers show.

While the 1,726 additional positive tests recorded were 500 fewer than the previous day, Mondays typically reflect the lowest point of any week. In fact, this Monday outpaced the same time last week that the seven-day rolling average jumped significantly again, this time reaching 2,156 cases per day, according to DHS' daily tracker.

In all Monday, the agency tallied the results from 7,885 total tests, leaving the percentage of ones that came back positive above 20 percent for the third-day straight. It also pushed the seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests to 18.2 percent.

Only once in the past week did the state’s daily report not reflect new all-time highs in both rolling averages.

With the latest numbers included, the state has tracked 117,588 total COVID-19 cases since the outbreak first reached Wisconsin. Of those cases, approximately 1 in 6, or 19,560, remain active, with the state showing 96,727 people have recovered.

Forty-seven more patients were admitted into Wisconsin hospitals, the report showed.

State health officials also recorded two more deaths, bringing the total number of people in Wisconsin who have died from complications related to COVID-19 to 1,283, DHS numbers indicate.

