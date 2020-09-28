Advertisement

BBB reports increase in employment scams targeted at college students

(KKTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Better Business Bureau reported an increase in employment scams Monday where people impersonate professors and university departments claiming to help college students get a part-time job.

The BBB notes that as college students have returned to campus among the COVID-19 pandemic, they may be looking to get a part-time job to help with expenses. However, the bureau warned that students and their parents should stay aware of employment scams.

The BBB explained the way the scam works, saying students will get an email to their school email address encouraging them to apply for a job. It will appear to come from a department related to the school and will be easy work, have flexible hours and offer good pay. Once the employer “hires” the student without an interview, they will send instructions on how to deposit a check before the student has done any work.

The student will then be asked to use the money to buy things like gift cards or prepaid debit cards, then the employer will direct the student to send part of the purchases to them.

However, the BBB warned that the check is fake and a detail from your bank will let you know a few days after it is deposited. The money sent to the “employer” will be long gone and they will also have your personal information.

The BBB reported that in June, a New Jersey college student received an email that appeared to have her university’s email domain name saying she could earn $250 a week plus $50 in gasoline if she put an advertisement on her car and drove her normal route. The student then discovered it was a scam, a common vehicle wrap scam that had been around for a few years.

In a separate case, a student from Oregon reported that they were contacted to interview for an internship, they looked at the offer and thought it looked real.

“After I signed the contract (where they have my name, address, date of birth, phone number, email), it started getting suspicious,” the student said. “First, the company sent me a $2,000 check to mobile deposit, so I can Zelle transfer the payment ($860 and $1000)... I did it, not knowing that the funds would eventually be fraudulent and I was subject to employment scam.”

To avoid the scam, the BBB recommends doing research on the company before being hired, being aware of red flags like grammatical errors or typos and never send money to strangers.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Beloit street naming ceremony pays tribute to African American WWII veterans

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Montford Point Marine Association paid tribute Saturday to African American marines who served the U.S. Army during World War II through an honorary street naming ceremony.

State

WILL urges court to block Evers' mask mandate immediately

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed a motion for an immediate injunction Monday in the Polk County Circuit Court in a lawsuit challenging the emergency declaration that Gov. Tony Evers extended Sept. 22 that extended the statewide mask mandate.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 forces another Janesville school to go online-only for two weeks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
More Janesville elementary students will needs to stay home for a couple weeks as COVID-19 has forced another school to switch temporarily to only-only instruction.

Local

Bucks’ Wesley Matthews donates largest professional athlete gift ever to childhood cancer fund

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Bucks shooting guard and Madison native Wesley Matthews gave the largest personal gift from a professional athlete in the history Monday to the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Average new COVID-19 cases continue climbing in Wisconsin as active cases near 20K

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin retreated below 2,000 on Monday, new Dept. of Health Services numbers show.

Politics

Madison flooded with poll worker applications

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
So many people have signed up to be poll workers in Madison that the city clerk’s office has stopped accepting new applications.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Local

Name released of 83-year-old Cobb man killed in fiery Iowa Co. crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin State Patrol has released the name of the 83-year-old Cobb man killed in a fiery weekend crash near Dodgeville.

Coronavirus

Industry survey paints bleak picture for Wisconsin hotels and lodges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A new internal survey finds nearly half of the state’s hotels and lodges may not make it another year without some financial assistance.

Crime

Python stolen in Iowa Co. burglary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for the snake in the grass who stole a small python during a weekend burglary.