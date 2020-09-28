BBB reports increase in employment scams targeted at college students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Better Business Bureau reported an increase in employment scams Monday where people impersonate professors and university departments claiming to help college students get a part-time job.

The BBB notes that as college students have returned to campus among the COVID-19 pandemic, they may be looking to get a part-time job to help with expenses. However, the bureau warned that students and their parents should stay aware of employment scams.

The BBB explained the way the scam works, saying students will get an email to their school email address encouraging them to apply for a job. It will appear to come from a department related to the school and will be easy work, have flexible hours and offer good pay. Once the employer “hires” the student without an interview, they will send instructions on how to deposit a check before the student has done any work.

The student will then be asked to use the money to buy things like gift cards or prepaid debit cards, then the employer will direct the student to send part of the purchases to them.

However, the BBB warned that the check is fake and a detail from your bank will let you know a few days after it is deposited. The money sent to the “employer” will be long gone and they will also have your personal information.

The BBB reported that in June, a New Jersey college student received an email that appeared to have her university’s email domain name saying she could earn $250 a week plus $50 in gasoline if she put an advertisement on her car and drove her normal route. The student then discovered it was a scam, a common vehicle wrap scam that had been around for a few years.

In a separate case, a student from Oregon reported that they were contacted to interview for an internship, they looked at the offer and thought it looked real.

“After I signed the contract (where they have my name, address, date of birth, phone number, email), it started getting suspicious,” the student said. “First, the company sent me a $2,000 check to mobile deposit, so I can Zelle transfer the payment ($860 and $1000)... I did it, not knowing that the funds would eventually be fraudulent and I was subject to employment scam.”

To avoid the scam, the BBB recommends doing research on the company before being hired, being aware of red flags like grammatical errors or typos and never send money to strangers.

