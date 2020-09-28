Belmont Community Schools to go virtual after second student tests positive for COVID-19

BELMONT, Wis. (WMTV) - Belmont Community Schools will be closing down the entire district for the rest of the week after a second student tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The district posted on Facebook that the student is in the Middle/High School and also rides the bus.

They spoke with the Lafayette County Health Department to determine the best course of action. Tuesday will be a staff planning day and the rest of the week will be a virtual/packet learning day.

The health department will also be working on contact tracing and reaching out to anyone who needs to be tested for COVID-19 or quarantine for two weeks before coming back to school.

The district noted that staff will contact students on how they will be learning for the rest of the week, and all athletic practices or events are canceled. They said ideally, the events will be rescheduled.

Maintenance crews will be disinfecting all classrooms, common areas and buses over the next four days.

The district also added that families who are interested in breakfast or lunch can receive it starting Tuesday.

