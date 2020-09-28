Beloit street naming ceremony pays tribute to African American WWII veterans

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Montford Point Marine Association paid tribute Saturday to African American marines who served the U.S. Army during World War II through an honorary street naming ceremony.

A spokesperson for the City of Beloit announced that Short Street will now also be named Honorary Montford Point Marine Street.

A few people gathered for the first meeting of the Beloit-Rockford Montford Point Marines Association Chapter 41 at 201 Short Street due to COVID-19 restrictions.

City Council President Regina Dunkin was proud Monday that they could honor all marines from Montford Point, a training facility in North Carolina, and those who preserved their legacy.

“Honorary Montford Point Marine Street will serve as a teaching opportunity for our youth and their families to learn about wartime service and the integration of the Marines,” Dunkin said.

The city spokesperson noted that during 1942 and 1949, about 20,000 African American men finished recruitment training at Montford Point, when “racism and segregation were part of everyday life.”

City Manager Lori Curtis Luther assisted with this project saying it was a joy to help. “The Montford Point Marines fought for our entire country, and we sincerely appreciate their contributions to the Armed Forces,” Luther said.

Former President Barack Obama signed a bill into law, awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the Montford Point marines on Nov. 23, 2011, the spokesperson added.

