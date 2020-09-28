Bucks’ Wesley Matthews donates largest professional athlete gift ever to childhood cancer fund

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bucks shooting guard and Madison native Wesley Matthews gave the largest personal gift from a professional athlete in history Monday to the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund.

Matthews' donation will help the MACC Fund’s mission of finding a cure for childhood cancer and related blood disorders.

A spokesperson for the fund noted that in conjunction with Matthews' donation, two gifts will be made to benefit the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison and the Children’s Wisconsin- Milwaukee Hospital in Milwaukee to improve patient, caregiver and family experience. The gift will help fund research efforts at both of the hospitals and allow researchers to learn more about blood disorders. There will also be a fund created in Matthews' name to support families while their child is going through a cancer care treatment.

Matthews is an alumnus of James Madison Memorial High School in Madison and Marquette University in Milwaukee and reportedly approached the MACC Fund in order to make an impact in the places he has called home.

“As a professional athlete, I feel a responsibility to use my platform to make a significant impact on the communities around me,” said Matthews. “Working to help improve the lives of these children means so much to me because they are the future of our community and of the state of Wisconsin.”

The spokesperson added that despite overall progress, pediatric cancer causes 1,800 deaths across the nation, making it the leading disease-related cause of death among children.

The spokesperson did not say how much money Matthews donated, just that it was the largest personal gift donated by an athlete to the fund in history.

