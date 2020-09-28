Advertisement

Community rallies to save Plaza Tavern during pandemic

The downtown Madison restaurant’s GoFundMe raised over $70K in five days.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, many workers are going to work every day and not always getting paid. That has been the case at The Plaza Tavern, a downtown Madison staple, but now, an outpouring of community support is giving the restaurant owner hope.

The Plaza Tavern has been in downtown Madison since the 1930s, and the current owner, Dean Hetue started working here 40 years ago.

“It’s my life. I started here when I was 23 years old,” Hetue said.

After closing in March because of COVID-19, the Plaza reopened with limited capacity in late May. However, in early July, a new order classified The Plaza as a bar, fording Hetue to close the indoor dining room.

Now, the Plaza is only open for carryout two nights a week, and the staff is volunteering their time.

In a final effort to keep going, Hetue and his managers started a GoFundMe, and within days, the support poured in.

“Everybody who comes in to get carryout food says, ‘You can’t close! You can’t close this place. I met my wife here, my children come here!’” Hetue recalled.

The GoFundMe raised over $70,000 in just five days, over 90 percent of the $75,000 goal.

“I would wake up for months thinking, ‘Plaza’s going to fold, Plaza’s going to fold,’ but now I think we have the support to survive this,” Hetue said. He called the support “humbling.”

The money from the GoFundMe will allow Hetue and his staff to be paid for the first time in three months. Hetue hopes he can now open the restaurant for carryout a few more nights a week.

Hetue said there is still a long way to go before the pandemic ends, but the community support has given him hope that the Plaza will still be around afterwards.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

UW-Madison study could spell the end for yearly flu vaccine

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
A new experimental flu vaccine developed by UW-Madison could be more effective at fighting more strains of influenza.

local

Community rallies to support Plaza Tavern

Updated: 1 hour ago
A GoFundMe raised $70K in five days to support the restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crime

MPD: Man introduces himself as ‘Lucifer’ to religious leader, tries to steal bike

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The religious leader told police he believes he was targeted by Marinko because he was dressed in religious clothing consistent with his position in the church.

Baseball

Cardinals beat Brewers, both clinch postseason berths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Solomon
The Brewers will be the eighth seed after the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 5-4.

Latest News

National Politics

NY Times: President Trump paid no income taxes in 10 of past 15 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza and Associated Press
“The tax returns that Mr. Trump has long fought to keep private tell a story fundamentally different from the one he has sold to the American public,” investigative reporters wrote.

News

Appellate court halts Wisconsin ballot-counting extension

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Todd Richmond
The decision by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a momentary victory for Republicans and President Donald Trump in the key presidential battleground state.

Sports

Three Watt brothers play in same NFL game for first time in their careers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
J.J Watt wrote the three brothers started in their backyard.

News

Madison to continue with Democracy in the Park event despite GOP push-back

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison City Attorney Michael Haas is defending Madison’s Democracy in the Park event and requesting the law firm representing State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Scott Fitzgerald retract their letter to the City Clerk that alleges the event is engaging in an “illegal collection of ballots.”

News

Poll: Biden leads Wisconsin by 10 points

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mark Murray
Majorities of likely voters in Michigan and Wisconsin say the winner of the 2020 presidential election should get to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, as Democrat Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in both states.

News

Sunday marks one-year anniversary of Town of Leeds murder; family still searching for answers

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
When Keith Wolf went to investigate a suspicious noise in his basement, he was fatally shot by an intruder while his wife and daughter were still home