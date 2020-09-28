Community rallies to save Plaza Tavern during pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, many workers are going to work every day and not always getting paid. That has been the case at The Plaza Tavern, a downtown Madison staple, but now, an outpouring of community support is giving the restaurant owner hope.

The Plaza Tavern has been in downtown Madison since the 1930s, and the current owner, Dean Hetue started working here 40 years ago.

“It’s my life. I started here when I was 23 years old,” Hetue said.

After closing in March because of COVID-19, the Plaza reopened with limited capacity in late May. However, in early July, a new order classified The Plaza as a bar, fording Hetue to close the indoor dining room.

Now, the Plaza is only open for carryout two nights a week, and the staff is volunteering their time.

In a final effort to keep going, Hetue and his managers started a GoFundMe, and within days, the support poured in.

“Everybody who comes in to get carryout food says, ‘You can’t close! You can’t close this place. I met my wife here, my children come here!’” Hetue recalled.

The GoFundMe raised over $70,000 in just five days, over 90 percent of the $75,000 goal.

“I would wake up for months thinking, ‘Plaza’s going to fold, Plaza’s going to fold,’ but now I think we have the support to survive this,” Hetue said. He called the support “humbling.”

The money from the GoFundMe will allow Hetue and his staff to be paid for the first time in three months. Hetue hopes he can now open the restaurant for carryout a few more nights a week.

Hetue said there is still a long way to go before the pandemic ends, but the community support has given him hope that the Plaza will still be around afterwards.

