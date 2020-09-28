Advertisement

COVID-19 forces another Janesville school to go online-only for two weeks

Coronavirus and schools
Coronavirus and schools(KWCH)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - More Janesville elementary students will needs to stay home for a couple weeks as COVID-19 has forced another school to switch temporarily to only-only instruction.

On Monday, the School District of Janesville announced Adams Elementary School would halt in-person classes immediately and move to virtual classes. Officials explained the number of staff members needing to be quarantined after having had close contact with someone who was positive made face-to-face learning unfeasible.

The school is expected to stick with online classes through Friday, October 9.

Adams' students will begin virtual classes on Wednesday, SDJ explained. Tuesday will be treated as a non-instructional day and Adams' principal Dana Simmons plans to use that time to provide families with more information about how the courses will be run.

The school will continue to provide free breakfast and lunches during that time. Starting Tuesday, meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday-Friday at Adams as well as the current pick-up locations at Edison, Franklin, and Marshall Middle Schools.

Previous SDJ had temporarily moved Craig High School and Roosevelt Elementary School to online instruction for two weeks and since extended that switch. It has also developed an A/B rotation for in-person instruction at Craig and Parker High Schools to limit the number of students in each building on a given day.

