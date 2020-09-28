Advertisement

Fall-Like Week for Southern Wisconsin

Upper-level system brings much cooler air into the Midwest along with near-daily rain chances.
Fall-like weather settles in over southern Wisconsin this week.
Fall-like weather settles in over southern Wisconsin this week.(WMTV NBC 15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even though most of the leaves have yet to change near Madison, Fall-like weather has moved in! Temperatures will only top out near 60°F for the next few days. Small rain chances remain in the forecast while the upper-level system departs. Another surge of cold air is expected late in the week.

TUESDAY

Temperatures will remain well below-average while an upper-level weather system departs the Midwest. Tuesday morning lows will fall well into the lower 40′s. Jackets are a must this week. Afternoon highs will only climb into the lower 60′s underneath a scattered deck of cloud cover. There is a chance for a spotty shower or two tomorrow afternoon, but the rain will be short-lived.

NEXT COLD FRONT

Wednesday shows signs of a brief improvement. The upper-level system will be a bit farther away and could allow some sunshine to filter into the Badger state. After yet another chilly morning, highs will climb into the lower and mid 60′s. The brief warm-up doesn’t last long since another potent cold front swings through the state on Thursday. Scattered showers are possible along the front Thursday morning. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the mid 50′s - more than 10 degrees below average for late September.

CHILLY WEEKEND

Colder air filters in along with surface high pressure in the wake of Thursday’s front. Morning low temperatures will dive well into the 30′s Friday & Saturday mornings. A more widespread frost is possible - especially if clouds clear out quick enough. Highs will remain in the 50′s over the weekend. Rain showers will be triggered by a disturbance late Saturday into Sunday.

