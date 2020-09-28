Feeling like fall this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Goodbye summer and hello fall! It’s time to dust off your fall jackets and sweaters because it’s definitely going to feel like fall this week. The upper-level air pattern favors cool weather. Temperatures all week long will be below average for this time of year. And, it’s only going to get cooler before it warms back up again. The coldest air of the fall season so far arrives late in the week. The first frost and/or freeze will be possible.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

You’re definitely going to notice a big difference between Sunday morning and this morning. Temperatures are about 20 degrees cooler out the door this morning compared to 24 hours ago. Most of the area are waking up to temperatures on either side of 50 degrees. A little light rain can’t be ruled out across our eastern counties first thing this morning. Most of the area is waking up to dry conditions.

This afternoon is going to be very fall-like. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 67 degrees. Temperatures this afternoon will be about 10 degrees below average. Expect a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day and our rain chances to increase late this morning and afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible this afternoon. Any rain that develops will likely be on the lighter side. Most places probably won’t even see a a quarter of an inch of rain today. Today will also be breezy at times with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.

Monday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Any chance for a shower today will come to an end this evening. The overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be near 60 degrees. There will be a slim chance of a shower or two on both days. Right now, it looks like Wednesday will feature a little more sunshine than Tuesday.

A strong cold front will move through the area late Wednesday into Thursday. This front will bring in another chance of rain and a reinforcing shot of cold air. The coldest air of the fall season so far will follow this front. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be near or just above 50 degrees. We’ll have to keep a close eye on the thermometer Thursday and Friday nights. This is when temperatures will drop well into the 30s. The first frost and/or freeze of the fall season will be possible Friday night.

Big Weather Pattern Shift (WMTV NBC15)

The cool weather will stick around for the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 50s. There will also be a slight chance of rain on both days.

