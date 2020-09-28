Advertisement

Home hit by several bullets during shots fired incident on Madison’s east side

.
.(WMTV)
By Allie Purser
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating after a home was hit by bullets on Madison’s east side early Monday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, calls starting coming in just before 1:30 a.m. reporting gunshots and two cars speeding away from Driscoll Road. When officers got to the scene, they found one home hit seven times by bullets.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the gunshots, but were not injured.

The cars that sped away from the scene were described as an SUV and a silver sedan with tinted windows. Officers did collect evidence from the scene and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Uncertainty lingers for some high school student athletes amid COVID

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Sunday marks one-year anniversary of Town of Leeds murder; family still searching for answers

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

UW-Madison study could spell the end for yearly flu vaccine

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Uncertainty lingers for some high school student athletes amid COVID

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Some high school athletes in Wisconsin are hitting the field for fall sports, but others are in limbo, not knowing if they’ll play this school year.

Latest News

Sports

Rodgers, Packers unbeaten with 37-30 victory over Saints

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brett Martel
Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns.

News

One dead after Argyle mobile home fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

Crime

MPD: Man introduces himself as ‘Lucifer’ to religious leader, tries to steal bike

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The religious leader told police he believes he was targeted by Marinko because he was dressed in religious clothing consistent with his position in the church.

Baseball

Cardinals beat Brewers, both clinch postseason berths

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By David Solomon
The Brewers will be the eighth seed after the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 5-4.

National Politics

NY Times: President Trump paid no income taxes in 10 of past 15 years

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza and Associated Press
“The tax returns that Mr. Trump has long fought to keep private tell a story fundamentally different from the one he has sold to the American public,” investigative reporters wrote.

News

Appellate court halts Wisconsin ballot-counting extension

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Todd Richmond
The decision by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a momentary victory for Republicans and President Donald Trump in the key presidential battleground state.