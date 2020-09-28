Home hit by several bullets during shots fired incident on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating after a home was hit by bullets on Madison’s east side early Monday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, calls starting coming in just before 1:30 a.m. reporting gunshots and two cars speeding away from Driscoll Road. When officers got to the scene, they found one home hit seven times by bullets.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the gunshots, but were not injured.

The cars that sped away from the scene were described as an SUV and a silver sedan with tinted windows. Officers did collect evidence from the scene and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.