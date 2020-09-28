Advertisement

Lawmakers weigh in on President Trump’s nomination for Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett smiles as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Judge Amy Coney Barrett smiles as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Donald Trump  has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote “in the weeks ahead” on Barrett’s confirmation.

The federal appellate judge and Notre Dame law professor is a former clerk to the late Justice Antonin Scalia. President Trump made the announcement during a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden Saturday. If confirmed by the Senate, she would fill the seat vacated by Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

She would be the sixth justice on the nine-member court to be appointed by a Republican president, and the third of President Trump’s first term in office.

Former Vice President Joe Biden urged the Republican-led Senate to hold off on voting on the nomination until after the Nov. 3 election to “let the people decide.”

Barrett is expected to make her first appearance Tuesday on Capitol Hill, where she will meet with McConnell; Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chair of the Judiciary Committee; and others. Hearings are set to begin Oct. 12.

Our Washington D.C. Bureau is catching up with senators and representatives from across the country. You can find their full interviews in the videos below.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

President Trump holding two weekend events at Wisconsin airports

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A little more than two weeks after his last trip to Wisconsin, President Donald Trump plans to touch down in the Badger State again this weekend for a pair of stops on opposite sides of the state.

News

Poll: Biden leads Wisconsin by 10 points

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mark Murray
Majorities of likely voters in Michigan and Wisconsin say the winner of the 2020 presidential election should get to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, as Democrat Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in both states.

Politics

Libertarian presidential candidate speaks to Wisconsin voters

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen visited Madison Saturday, telling voters they have another option besides the two major party candidates.

Politics

Trump campaign sues to block mail-in ballot rule changes

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The federal lawsuit that national Republicans filed on Saturday claims the election board made a partisan “backroom deal."

Local

Poll workers collect absentee ballots at 200+ Madison parks

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Michelle Baik
The City of Madison turned more than 200 parks into drop-off points for absentee ballots, after Republican lawmakers raised questions about the event’s legitimacy.

Latest News

Politics

Libertarian presidential candidate visits Madison

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT
Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen spoke to voters outside the Wisconsin State Capitol at a rally Saturday.

Politics

Group seeks to block election grants to 5 Wisconsin cities

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The grants are from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.

Politics

Pence makes his pitch to Wisconsin manufacturing workers

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Vice President Mike Pence came to western Wisconsin on Thursday as part of a two-stop tour that also included a trip to Minnesota

Politics

Poll: Biden remains ahead of Trump in Wisconsin with 50% support of likely voters

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has remained ahead of President Donald Trump for voter support in three battleground states- Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Politics

GOP leaders call new mask order ‘mind-boggling’ and ‘illegal’

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
State Republican leaders have described Gov. Evers' extension of the mask mandate Tuesday as “ineffective,” “mind-boggling” and “illegal."

Politics

Wisconsin state agencies cutting $300 million

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin state agencies are cutting $300 million under the most recent round of reductions.