Advertisement

Madison flooded with poll worker applications

(WITN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So many people have signed up to be poll workers in Madison that the city clerk’s office has stopped accepting new applications.

Six-thousand people have already pledged to man the polls across the Wisconsin capitol on November 3, the clerk’s office said in a tweet, noting that number is twice the 3,000 people who typically work a presidential election year.

With so many people already pledged, the clerk says they are at capacity.

For those who have already registered, the clerk’s office says it expects to be sending out poll assignments soon.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

President Trump holding two weekend events at Wisconsin airports

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A little more than two weeks after his last trip to Wisconsin, President Donald Trump plans to touch down in the Badger State again this weekend for a pair of stops on opposite sides of the state.

News

Poll: Biden leads Wisconsin by 10 points

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT
|
By Mark Murray
Majorities of likely voters in Michigan and Wisconsin say the winner of the 2020 presidential election should get to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, as Democrat Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in both states.

Politics

Libertarian presidential candidate speaks to Wisconsin voters

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen visited Madison Saturday, telling voters they have another option besides the two major party candidates.

Politics

Trump campaign sues to block mail-in ballot rule changes

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The federal lawsuit that national Republicans filed on Saturday claims the election board made a partisan “backroom deal."

Latest News

Local

Poll workers collect absentee ballots at 200+ Madison parks

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Michelle Baik
The City of Madison turned more than 200 parks into drop-off points for absentee ballots, after Republican lawmakers raised questions about the event’s legitimacy.

Politics

Libertarian presidential candidate visits Madison

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT
Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen spoke to voters outside the Wisconsin State Capitol at a rally Saturday.

Politics

Group seeks to block election grants to 5 Wisconsin cities

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The grants are from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.

Politics

Pence makes his pitch to Wisconsin manufacturing workers

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Vice President Mike Pence came to western Wisconsin on Thursday as part of a two-stop tour that also included a trip to Minnesota

Politics

Poll: Biden remains ahead of Trump in Wisconsin with 50% support of likely voters

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has remained ahead of President Donald Trump for voter support in three battleground states- Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Politics

GOP leaders call new mask order ‘mind-boggling’ and ‘illegal’

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
State Republican leaders have described Gov. Evers' extension of the mask mandate Tuesday as “ineffective,” “mind-boggling” and “illegal."