Madison flooded with poll worker applications
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So many people have signed up to be poll workers in Madison that the city clerk’s office has stopped accepting new applications.
Six-thousand people have already pledged to man the polls across the Wisconsin capitol on November 3, the clerk’s office said in a tweet, noting that number is twice the 3,000 people who typically work a presidential election year.
With so many people already pledged, the clerk says they are at capacity.
For those who have already registered, the clerk’s office says it expects to be sending out poll assignments soon.
