Madison flooded with poll worker applications

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So many people have signed up to be poll workers in Madison that the city clerk’s office has stopped accepting new applications.

Six-thousand people have already pledged to man the polls across the Wisconsin capitol on November 3, the clerk’s office said in a tweet, noting that number is twice the 3,000 people who typically work a presidential election year.

With so many people already pledged, the clerk says they are at capacity.

For those who have already registered, the clerk’s office says it expects to be sending out poll assignments soon.

We have 6,000 poll workers signed up for November 3, and are at capacity. We can't accept any more applications at this time. We will soon be sending out assignments to those who've already signed up. Typically, we have 3,000 poll workers for a Nov election. #MadisonVotes2020 — Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) September 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.