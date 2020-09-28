Advertisement

MPD: 2 arrested in “extremely violent” June attack

The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly three months to the day after an “extremely violent attack” that left a Madison man lying unconscious in the street near downtown, two people have been arrested in connection with the assault.

According to the Madison Police Dept., officers were able to gather enough evidence since the assault, which was captured on surveillance video, to arrest both Daniel E. Sawyer and Steffaunne I.T. McKee on Sunday. The were both booked into the Dane Co. jail on the counts listed below.

At the time of the June 29 attack, the victim, whose name was not released, told investigators he was walking in the 1000 block of Williamson St. when a vehicle nearly struck him. The victim stated he yelled at the driver who then proceeded to stop.

Two men got out of the vehicle, the MPD report indicated, and started striking the man. By the time they were through, he had suffered a concussion and a broken jaw. During the confrontation, the victim, who has a concealed carry permit, had his gun stolen.

MPD also noted Monday they were able to recover handgun following this weekend as well. The 9mm Ruger was found in a vehicle driven by Jamie A. Williams, Jr., when police caught up to him after he had been allegedly speeding and driving recklessly on the West Beltline, according to the MPD report.

Williams, 33, was arrested Saturday night in the 1900 block of Pike Dr. for possession of a firearm by a felon, multiple drug counts, and “a number of warrants.”

Madison police gave no indication that Williams was linked to the June assault.

The 53-year-old Sawyer, who lives in Marshall, was booked for substantial battery, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, robbery with use of force, substantial battery, theft of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The 25-year-old McKee, of Stoughton, faces counts of substantial battery and party to the crimes of second-degree recklessly endangering safely, robbery with the user of force and theft of a firearm.

