MPD: Man introduces himself as ‘Lucifer’ to religious leader, tries to steal bike

Police say the man also made a death threat against the religious leader
.
.(WMTV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a man who they say approached a religious leader Tuesday, Sept. 15, introduced himself as “Lucifer” and attempted to steal his bike.

An incident report released Sunday indicated the confrontation occurred at the 500 block of State Street around 5 p.m. The 37-year-old religious leader was leaving his place of worship and was confronted by 30-year-old Daniel J. Marinko Jr. as he was unlocking his bicycle.

Police say the confrontation quickly escalated as Marinko introduced himself as “Lucifer” to the religious leader and tried to steal his bike. As the religious leader tried to get away, Marinko allegedly degraded him and at one point made a death threat.

The religious leader told police he believes he was targeted by Marinko because he was dressed in religious clothing consistent with his position in the church.

Police identified Marinko the following day, Sept. 16, after noticing he matched the description the religious leader and a witness provided. As officers approached Marinko, he allegedly attempted to run, jumping over a café patio enclosure in the process.

Officers surrounded Marinko, but police say that did not stop him from resisting arrest. Marinko was eventually arrested and is now being held at Dane County Jail pending charges of disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing a police officer.

