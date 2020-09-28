Advertisement

Name released of 83-year-old Cobb man killed in fiery Iowa Co. crash

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has released the name of the 83-year-old Cobb man killed in a fiery weekend crash near Dodgeville.

In a statement released Monday, the agency identified him as Jerry Lee Studnicka. According to the state patrol’s initial investigation, Studnicka was heading east on U.S. 18 around 11:30 a.m. Saturday when his 2000 Dodge Stratus crossed into oncoming traffic, just past Co. Hwy. CH.

Studnicka’s car collided with a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder that was coming the other way. The Stratus caught fire and was fully engulfed by flames, investigators said.

The SUV’s driver, Karri Jo Calvert, was injured in crash as well. The 36-year-old Montfort woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wisconsin State Patrol investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.

