Advertisement

Northern Lights could be visible over southern Wisconsin Monday night

Northern Lights forecast for Monday, September 28, 2020.
Northern Lights forecast for Monday, September 28, 2020.(WMTV)
By James Parish
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you look up at the night sky tonight, there is a chance you could see the northern lights.

The aurora borealis will be able to be seen overhead as far south as Madison and Milwaukee Monday night.

Central and northern Wisconsin will likely have a better view of the northern lights, though. Luckily, the clouds will start break up this evening, and the sky will be partly cloudy overnight.

The best way to view the northern lights is to look north around midnight and get away from city lights.

Projected cloud cover over Wisconsin for Monday, September 28, 2020.
Projected cloud cover over Wisconsin for Monday, September 28, 2020.(WMTV)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

Western Wildfires Among Largest in History

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Western wildfires have scorched millions of acres in California & Oregon. That's about all of south-central Wisconsin in comparison.

Weather Headlines

Western wildfires are causing those hazy skies over Wisconsin

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
When you look at up the sky Monday, you’ll see more than just sunshine and clouds. The sky will be appear hazy and milky white.

Weather Headlines

Early Light Frost Possible Tonight

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Some portions of the NBC 15 viewing area are under a Frost Advisory tonight.

Weather Headlines

Split Labor Day Weekend Weather Expected

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
The first half of the weekend looking much nicer than the second.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

Add an umbrella to Monday's checklist - Rain chances are increasing

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT

Weather Headlines

First Alert: Cool Night Ahead

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT

Weather Headlines

Portage residents feeling ‘lucky’ after strong storms cause near-misses

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Michelle Baik
Thursday night storms caused two close-call incidents in Portage.

Weather Headlines

Heavy rains bring flooding to Columbia Co.

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Columbia Co. Emergency Management Office is warning people that recent rains are pushing river level higher and flooding roads through the county.

Weather Headlines

Two deaths attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT
This is the first reported death attributed to Hurricane Laura.

Weather Headlines

FIRST ALERT DAYS: Tracking dangerous heat and two rounds of strong storms through Friday

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:53 AM CDT