Northern Lights could be visible over southern Wisconsin Monday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you look up at the night sky tonight, there is a chance you could see the northern lights.

The aurora borealis will be able to be seen overhead as far south as Madison and Milwaukee Monday night.

Central and northern Wisconsin will likely have a better view of the northern lights, though. Luckily, the clouds will start break up this evening, and the sky will be partly cloudy overnight.

The best way to view the northern lights is to look north around midnight and get away from city lights.

Projected cloud cover over Wisconsin for Monday, September 28, 2020. (WMTV)

