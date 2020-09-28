Advertisement

One dead after Argyle mobile home fire

(MGN, Zuma Press)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARGYLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities announced one person died early Friday morning following a mobile home fire in the Village of Argyle.

Just before 5 a.m, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a mobile home fire at 400 Galena Street. The Argyle Fire Department, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, Argyle Police Department, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin Fire Marshal’s Office all responded to the scene.

After the fire was extinguished, a body was recovered from the home. Authorities identified the deceased as 32-year-old Samantha Jo Smith.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

