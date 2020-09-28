Advertisement

Police search for armed robber, ask for public’s help

The suspect entered Ted’s Piggly Wiggly around 8:50 p.m. Sunday evening
armed robber
armed robber(Markesan Police Department)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Markesan Police Department is requesting the help of the public in identifying a male suspect responsible for an armed robbery of Ted’s Piggly Wiggly on Sunday evening.

Police say the armed robbery took place around 8:50 p.m. however they suspect the man had walked around the neighborhood near Ted’s Piggly Wiggly before committing the crime.

Police are asking the public to review any personal surveillance footage of the outdoors near the area and report anything that appears suspicious or out of place.

If you think you can identify the suspect or know anything about this crime you are asked to contact the Markesan Police

Department at 920-398-2121 or message them on Facebook.

