Python stolen in Iowa Co. burglary

The Iowa Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for this python after it was reported stolen on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
The Iowa Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for this python after it was reported stolen on Saturday, September 26, 2020.(Iowa Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOWN OF LINDEN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for the snake in the grass who stole a small python during a weekend burglary.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office shared multiple pictures of the Bumblebee Ball Python that was taken sometime Saturday. The reptile reportedly is between 1.5 and two feet long.

Investigators did not say where the python was when it was stolen, only that the heist happened in Edmund, Town of Linden.

Anyone with information about theft is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 608-935-3314.

We are investigating a burglary in Edmund, Town of Linden. Taken was a Bumblebee Ball Python that is approximately 1.5...

Posted by Iowa County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

