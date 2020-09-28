Advertisement

Rock Co. deputies cite man on alleged sixth OWI offense

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Sunday night for his alleged sixth operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated offense after he drove onto a the sidewalk of a hospital.

Deputies were called around 11:20 p.m. to I-39/90 and Highway 59 for a possible intoxicated driver, but could not find a vehicle on scene once they arrived. They were given a description of the suspect vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban.

According to a news release, a deputy then observed the suspect vehicle around 11:35 p.m. near SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville. The deputy followed the vehicle into a hospital parking lot and saw the suspect drive onto a sidewalk of the hospital parking lot.

The driver was stopped and identified as Adam J. Keenan. The deputies noted signs of impairment from Keenan and asked him to do a sobriety test.

Deputies continued, saying Keenan refused tested and was then arrested for operating while intoxicated for his alleged sixth OWI offense. They added he was also cited for operating while revoked and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

Keenan was booked into the Rock County Jail and will attend court at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the jail.

