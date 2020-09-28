Advertisement

Suspect arrested in stabbing of 20-year-old homeless man

.
.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With a cry of “you’re (swear word), I’ve got you this time,” a suspect allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old homeless man in a Sunday afternoon attack near downtown, witnesses told Madison Police Dept. investigators.

According to the police department’s incident report, the stabbing happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 700 block of State Street and left the victim suffering from wounds to this hands and head. Following the assault, he was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Using those witness descriptions along with surveillance video, investigators arrested Jordan J. Robinson for the attack. The 33-year-old Madison man was booked on counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.

Officers said they located Robinson near where the attack occurred. A bloody knife was reportedly found in a nearby trash can.

They noted that Robinson and the victim knew each other prior to the incident, but investigators did not indicate what may have led to the attack.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

USDA grants UW- Madison award to support educational resources, pathways to Native American youth

Updated: moments ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture awarded University of Wisconsin- Madison a grant Monday to support Native American students by providing a path to post-secondary education.

News

New Rescue Boat, ‘Yapper,’ Honors Retired Madison Fire Lieutenant

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

Jill Biden visits Madison, Waukesha Monday

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Motorcycle crashes, complaints on the rise

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Latest News

Local

Habitat for Humanity Dane Co. receives $650,000 to serve more families

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The U.S. Dept. of Treasury awarded $650,000 to Habitat for Humanity Dane County Monday to increase lending and investment activity in economically distressed areas of Dane County.

Crime

MPD: 2 arrested in “extremely violent” June attack

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Nearly three months to the day after an “extremely violent attack” that left a Madison man lying unconscious in the street near downtown, two people have been arrested in connection with the assault.

Crime

Police search for armed robber, ask for public’s help

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The suspect entered Ted’s Piggly Wiggly around 8:50 p.m. Sunday evening

Local

Beloit street naming ceremony pays tribute to African American WWII veterans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Montford Point Marine Association paid tribute Saturday to African American marines who served the U.S. Army during World War II through an honorary street naming ceremony.

State

WILL urges court to block Evers' mask mandate immediately

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed a motion for an immediate injunction Monday in the Polk County Circuit Court in a lawsuit challenging the emergency declaration that Gov. Tony Evers extended Sept. 22 that extended the statewide mask mandate.

Local

BBB reports increase in employment scams targeted at college students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Better Business Bureau reported an increase in employment scams Monday where people impersonate professors and university departments claiming to help college students get a part-time job.