Suspect arrested in stabbing of 20-year-old homeless man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With a cry of “you’re (swear word), I’ve got you this time,” a suspect allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old homeless man in a Sunday afternoon attack near downtown, witnesses told Madison Police Dept. investigators.

According to the police department’s incident report, the stabbing happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 700 block of State Street and left the victim suffering from wounds to this hands and head. Following the assault, he was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Using those witness descriptions along with surveillance video, investigators arrested Jordan J. Robinson for the attack. The 33-year-old Madison man was booked on counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.

Officers said they located Robinson near where the attack occurred. A bloody knife was reportedly found in a nearby trash can.

They noted that Robinson and the victim knew each other prior to the incident, but investigators did not indicate what may have led to the attack.

