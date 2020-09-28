USDA grants UW- Madison award to support educational resources, pathways to Native American youth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture awarded University of Wisconsin- Madison a grant Monday to support Native American students by providing a path to post-secondary education.

UW- Madison is partnering with the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College and the College of Menominee Nation. The project grant will support collaboration among the three land-grant institutions in Wisconsin to coordinate systemic efforts to support Native American education pathways among tribal and public schools.

The Wisconsin Land-Grant System Partnership for Advancing Native Education Pathways project works to engage people in pursuit of science, technology, engineering and math interests of Native American students by integrating Indigenous knowledge and methods.

The project has four main goals.

The first is to create and implement collaborations between tribal education departments, land-grant colleges and K-12 school districts to strengthen the use of culturally responsive pathways from K-12 and higher education into STEM careers.

The second goal is to engage Native American youth early with Indigenous science and traditional ecological knowledge.

The third goal is to strengthen relationships between Native American communities and school districts to build trust and learning opportunities.

The final goal is to improve equitable and sustainable resources for Native American students' post secondary education for a successful STEM career.

The funding is from the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture New Beginning for Tribal Students grant, which supports the development of inclusive collaborations and policies to build confidence in Native American youth in secondary education, higher education and professional development.

