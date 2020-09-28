Advertisement

UW-Madison gradually resumes in-person classes

UW-Madison fined $74,000 over animal research
By Amelia Jones
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said classes will resume in-person gradually starting Saturday, September 26. The positivity rate for students has decreased to a level the University feels safe for in-person classes to resume.

Students should receive emails from their professors letting them know if their classes will be in-person, virtual or a hybrid model.

Additional changes to campus include testing students who live in residence halls weekly, no more overnight guests, allowing voluntary move-outs and moving students to single rooms when possible.

If students do not adhere to the safety measures they could face disciplinary action such as emergency suspension.

More information click here.

