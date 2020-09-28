UW-Madison gradually resumes in-person classes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said classes will resume in-person gradually starting Saturday, September 26. The positivity rate for students has decreased to a level the University feels safe for in-person classes to resume.

Students should receive emails from their professors letting them know if their classes will be in-person, virtual or a hybrid model.

Additional changes to campus include testing students who live in residence halls weekly, no more overnight guests, allowing voluntary move-outs and moving students to single rooms when possible.

If students do not adhere to the safety measures they could face disciplinary action such as emergency suspension.

