Cocaine, handgun magazines found during search of home near Sun Prairie elementary school

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force recovered more than $10,000, two handgun magazines, 33 grams of cocaine and other evidence after executing a search warrant at a Sun Prairie home not far from an elementary school and daycare.

Police say 25-year-old Montease O. Jones was arrested at the scene Tuesday morning in the 100 block of W. Klubertanz Dr.

Jones was a subject in an ongoing drug investigation and was tentatively charged with crimes including delivery of cocaine, delivery of heroin, possession with intent to sell cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school and maintaining a drug doweling within 1,000 feet of a school.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.