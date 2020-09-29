DHS receives grant to enhance public health strategies for Alzheimer’s disease

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state Department of Health Services was recognized Tuesday as one of 15 public health programs across the country to be awarded a grant from the CDC to enhance public health strategies for Alzheimers disease.

Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers announced the Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure of Alzheimer’s Disease grant, which will provide about $300,000 to the DHS per year for the next three years.

According to a news release, the the funding will be used to create and further define public health strategies for risk prevention, timely diagnosis, disease management and caregiver support. They will also partner with organizations who work to enhance already existing systems and to make new infrastructure to support those living with dementia.

Some strategies already outlined in the grant are meant to provide methods of lowering people’s risk of developing dementia, increasing access to a timely and accurate diagnosis and further develop management of coexisting medical conditions. The grant will also work to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations.

“Kathy and I are proud that DHS has been awarded this grant to build on the work that’s already being done across our state to care for the approximately 120,000 Wisconsinites living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, and look forward to the development of new and innovative approaches to address dementia in the future and provide support to the people caring for a loved one with this disease,” said Gov. Evers.

Some additional partners in the grant include the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute, the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and more.

The grant is set to begin on Sept. 30 and will last for three years.

