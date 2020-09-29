Advertisement

Dr. Jill Biden asks Wisconsin voters to get involved and head to the polls

Dr. Biden told supporters it would take everyone doing their part ahead of Election Day to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Biden campaign made its first in-person visit to Madison Monday. Dr. Jill Biden, presidential nominee Joe Biden’s wife, spoke to supporters on the city’s east side, asking everyone to get involved in the 2020 election.

“We have just 36 days left, 36 days to make sure that our voices are heard, to make calls and talk to your neighbors, to fight for this country like we never fought before,” Dr. Biden said.

The former second lady was joined by Wisconsin’s Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, who also emphasized the importance of making sure everyone could vote safely, whether by mail-in voting or going to the polls in-person.

The event also celebrated young voters. Eighteen-year-old Tzaih McNair spoke at the event and introduced Dr. Biden. McNair is a La Follette High School student who turned 18 in 2020 and is voting for the first time.

She said she was casting her ballot this year not just to make her voice heard, but to make sure the voices of others were not silenced.

During Dr. Biden’s speech, the former second lady criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We feel the chaos of Donald Trump’s America and the uncertainty,” she said.

She also touted her husband’s experience and spoke about his resilience and optimism, saying everyone could use that hope right now.

“Joe has a plan and the tested experience we need to end this pandemic. He has the empathy and the character to bring us back together and heal our fractured communities,” Dr. Biden said.

Supporters at the event said they were excited to see the Biden campaign right in their backyard, and they embraced Dr. Biden’s message to get involved and vote.

“Just to feel the energy and the enthusiasm, it’s helpful, it’s really good to carry that forward into the election,” said Karen Bassler, a Biden supporter and east side resident.

Michael Short, another supporter, added, “This is kind of an enclave of Democrats, so I hope it energizes people and gets people out to vote.”

The former second lady encouraged everyone to make a plan to check their registration and vote safely and asked voters to help their friends and family do the same.

“Let’s wake up Nov. 4 and know that we did everything we could," Dr. Biden said.

During another campaign stop in Waukesha on Monday, Dr. Biden spoke about helping Wisconsin’s economy recover from the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Politics

Trump campaign responds to Dr. Jill Biden’s Wisconsin visit, looks ahead to debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The Trump campaign pushed back against criticism of the president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic after Dr. Jill Biden visited Madison.

Politics

18-year-old Tziah McNair speaks at Jill Biden event

Updated: 1 hours ago
McNair turned 18 in 2020 and is voting for the first time.

Politics

Trump campaign responds to Jill Biden visit, looks ahead to debate

Updated: 5 hours ago
The campaign told NBC15 Trump would be citing "47 months of success" in Tuesday's presidential debate.

Latest News

Politics

Jill Biden speaks to Wisconsin supporters, asking them to get involved and vote

Updated: 5 hours ago
Dr. Biden told voters everyone has to do their part to elect her husband this November.

Politics

Madison flooded with poll worker applications

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
So many people have signed up to be poll workers in Madison that the city clerk’s office has stopped accepting new applications.

National Politics

President Trump holding two weekend events at Wisconsin airports

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A little more than two weeks after his last trip to Wisconsin, President Donald Trump plans to touch down in the Badger State again this weekend for a pair of stops on opposite sides of the state.

News

Poll: Biden leads Wisconsin by 10 points

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT
|
By Mark Murray
Majorities of likely voters in Michigan and Wisconsin say the winner of the 2020 presidential election should get to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, as Democrat Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in both states.

Politics

Libertarian presidential candidate speaks to Wisconsin voters

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen visited Madison Saturday, telling voters they have another option besides the two major party candidates.

Politics

Trump campaign sues to block mail-in ballot rule changes

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The federal lawsuit that national Republicans filed on Saturday claims the election board made a partisan “backroom deal."