Dr. Jill Biden asks Wisconsin voters to get involved and head to the polls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Biden campaign made its first in-person visit to Madison Monday. Dr. Jill Biden, presidential nominee Joe Biden’s wife, spoke to supporters on the city’s east side, asking everyone to get involved in the 2020 election.

“We have just 36 days left, 36 days to make sure that our voices are heard, to make calls and talk to your neighbors, to fight for this country like we never fought before,” Dr. Biden said.

Supporters are lined up to see Jill Biden @DrBiden on Madison's east side. Several supporters are from the surrounding neighborhood and told me they walked just a few blocks to get here. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/b2zvJ8N9SJ — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) September 28, 2020

The former second lady was joined by Wisconsin’s Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, who also emphasized the importance of making sure everyone could vote safely, whether by mail-in voting or going to the polls in-person.

Wisconsin's Lt. Governor @LGMandelaBarnes @TheOtherMandela speaks ahead of @DrBiden Jill Biden at a Get Out The Vote event, emphasizing the importance of making sure everyone can safely vote. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/49jlOSbt7b — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) September 28, 2020

The event also celebrated young voters. Eighteen-year-old Tzaih McNair spoke at the event and introduced Dr. Biden. McNair is a La Follette High School student who turned 18 in 2020 and is voting for the first time.

"I'm not just voting for myself. I'm voting for my ancestors."

"I'm voting for Ahmaud, Breonna, George and Tony Robinson ...

I vote because they can't." Tziah McNair turned 18 this year and is voting for the first time. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/vKoYCjSaZE — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) September 28, 2020

She said she was casting her ballot this year not just to make her voice heard, but to make sure the voices of others were not silenced.

During Dr. Biden’s speech, the former second lady criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We feel the chaos of Donald Trump’s America and the uncertainty,” she said.

She also touted her husband’s experience and spoke about his resilience and optimism, saying everyone could use that hope right now.

“Joe has a plan and the tested experience we need to end this pandemic. He has the empathy and the character to bring us back together and heal our fractured communities,” Dr. Biden said.

.@DrBiden Jill Biden started her speech in Madison talking about her life and how she met and married @JoeBiden. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/t7LgBjOXA5 — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) September 28, 2020

Supporters at the event said they were excited to see the Biden campaign right in their backyard, and they embraced Dr. Biden’s message to get involved and vote.

“Just to feel the energy and the enthusiasm, it’s helpful, it’s really good to carry that forward into the election,” said Karen Bassler, a Biden supporter and east side resident.

Michael Short, another supporter, added, “This is kind of an enclave of Democrats, so I hope it energizes people and gets people out to vote.”

The former second lady encouraged everyone to make a plan to check their registration and vote safely and asked voters to help their friends and family do the same.

“Let’s wake up Nov. 4 and know that we did everything we could," Dr. Biden said.

During another campaign stop in Waukesha on Monday, Dr. Biden spoke about helping Wisconsin’s economy recover from the pandemic.

