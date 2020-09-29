DreamBank second annual Dream Summit event starts Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - DreamBank in Madison is a community space dedicated to the pursuit of dreams. The American Family Insurance space puts on events, exhibits and programs to help people become inspired to achieve their goals.

The DreamBank Dream Summit event starts Wednesday, October 1 and speakers will share their words virtually with people. Senior Dream Curator Andy Friske said that it is important for people to hear messages of positivity, especially now during the pandemic.

“It would be a wonderful feeling and a great testament to the programs that we put on that if people are able to walk away feeling empowered and inspired for whatever dream they may have,” Friske said.

Speakers will share messages on career aspirations, work/life balance and diversity in the workplace. There are breakout sessions after each keynote speaker. At the end of the summit people will hear from American Family Brand Ambassador and keynote speaker Kathy Ireland.

The Dream Summit is free for everyone to register and virtually attend. The event is happening Wednesday, October 1 and Thursday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register click here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.