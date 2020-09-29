Advertisement

Driver arrested in August hit-and-run that left two seriously injured

Crash on East Washington Avenue and Oak Street
Crash on East Washington Avenue and Oak Street(wmtv)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 36-year-old Madison man has been arrested in connection with an August hit-and-run crash that left two people seriously injured.

According to an update from the Madison Police Dept., Evrett Domingo was taken into custody last week and booked on multiple counts, including hit-and-run causing great bodily harm and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

Investigators say Domingo was behind the wheel of a large SUV on the morning of August 7 when it t-boned a passenger van at the intersection of E. Washington Ave. and Oak Street shortly after 7 a.m.

Madison police say Domingo fled the scene on foot following the crash.

In all, four people were injured in the crash, MPD said at the time. In its update, a police spokesperson noted that one of them, an 18-year-old man, broke two vertebrae; while a 37-year-old woman suffered internal bleeding and had to have her spleen removed.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

