Eau Claire resident sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to distribute meth

Travis Hanson
Travis Hanson(WEAU)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (RELEASE) -Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Travis Hanson, 40, Eau Claire, Wisconsin was sentenced on Friday, September 25 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 10 yearsin federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and heroin.

This prison term will be followed by eight years of supervised release. Hanson pleaded guilty to this charge on July 6, 2020.

On February 6, 2020 and February 20, 2020, Hanson sold heroin to a confidential informant. On February 25, 2020, law enforcement officers conducted surveillance on Hanson. He was observed driving from his hotel in Menominee, Wisconsin to meet his drug source in St. Paul, Minnesota. Hanson and his girlfriend returned to Menominee, with the drug source following in a separate vehicle. They were all taken into custody upon arrival back in Menominee.

In the drug source’s car, officers located 236 grams of methamphetamine, 11.5 grams of heroin, small amounts of crack cocaine and marijuana, as well as a digital scale and baggies.

In an interview with law enforcement, Hanson admitted to being involved in drug trafficking and selling large quantities of methamphetamine. He admitted to travelling to St. Paul to meet his drug source and that he was supposed to help his source sell the methamphetamine and heroin discovered by law enforcement.

The charge against Hanson was the result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Drug Task Force; Chippewa County, Dunn County, and Eau Claire County Sheriffs' Departments; Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, and Menomonie Police Departments; Drug Enforcement Administration; and Dunn County District Attorney’s Office. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson.

