Advertisement

Father and son make surgical team

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local father and son have joined together to make a unique team.

They’re partners, both orthopedic surgeons for Prevea Heath.

In a corner office at the Prevea Health Allouez Center, Dr. Tom Florack, and his son, Dr. Michael Florack are going over a patient’s case.

“It’s been surprisingly natural and easy, it’s just been fun,” says Dr. Tom Florack.

In the office is an art project Michael made when he was 13 years old, a skeleton out of spaghetti noodles that his dad had framed.

“My dad’s been my hero since I was a little kid,” says Dr. Michael Florack.

Michael arrived at Prevea earlier this month, but his partnership with his dad was formed years ago.

“We’ve worked together my entire life, my earliest projects, boy scout box car races and things like that, we’ve always been working and building and doing things together,” says Dr. Michael Florack.

“Even during his fellowship I was reaching out to him, I’d have a difficult fracture come in and I’d be thinking about things and I would text him and say ok, I’m sending a photo, with no patient identifying data just so we’re clear about that, and say well I got this problem and this is what I’m thinking about it, and what do you think, the kind of thing you do with your partners here,” adds Dr. Tom Florack.

Already in their first month together, the Floracks have found themselves in the operating room together, and they both admire each other’s talent and expertise.

“The first time that were were in the operating room together, you kind of were like well, so how is this going to be, and it was easy,” says Dr. Tom Florack.

“There’s no great partner possible than my dad, so as someone coming in as a junior partner, looking for a senior partner that’s done it successfully and very well for a number of years, been able to keep current, been able to adapt and evolve with medicine as it changes, while providing really high level care, I think my dad just exemplifies that,” says Dr. Michael Florack.

“Honestly if there’s anything, the flow if information is more from Michael to me than the other way, and am I still doing it right kind of thing, am I staying current in my knowledge, oh good, I’m glad I’m doing a good job,” adds Dr. Tom Florack.

A unique family connection that’s just getting started.

“My dad picked out a good career path and I’m happy to follow him along in that,” says Dr. Michael Florack with a smile.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

BLM signs defaced with KKK graffiti in Madison

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By Brittney Ermon
Community members say they're outraged after Black Lives Matter signs were defaced with KKK graffiti Sunday night in Madison.

Community

Membership at Princeton Club Madison West terminated after hate speech altercation

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
The Princeton Club West in Madison revoked one man’s membership after an argument centered around racial slurs broke out in the locker room Thursday morning.

Community

Photographer captures unity in Juneteenth photo project

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
|
By Brittney Ermon
A Milwaukee photographer is kicking off a campaign featuring faces of color.

Community

UW students talk about fears after alleged daylight sexual assault

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
By Brittney Ermon
A suspect is in custody after a stranger sexually assaulted a UW-Madison student in broad daylight Sunday morning.

Community

Chuck's Sport Shop delivers bait with 'Two' times the fun

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Chuck's Sport Shop in Tomahawk has been a staple in the community since 1938. For the past 11 years, Two the dog has brought customers a new level of joy.

Latest News

Community

What recreational sports are allowed under Phase 2?

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By Brittney Ermon
Phase two of Dane County's reopening plan calls for a few loosened restrictions on recreational sports.

Community

Edgewood College demonstrators call attention to injustice

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT
|
By Brittney Ermon
Demonstrators lined Monroe Street on Thursday holding signs and demanding change.

Community

Anonymous letter sparks controversy on Monona Drive

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
There could be a business boycott brewing along Monona Drive. It’s all centered around a homeless man and a complaint letter to business owners that claims his presence could be a "tipping point" for the neighborhood.

Community

Old UW Credit Union billboard takes on new meaning for social change

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
The meaning of a COVID-19 message changed after someone spray painted 'George Floyd' under the tagline.

Community

"Justice for George" protest scheduled for Saturday in Madison

Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
The "Justice for George" protest is scheduled for Saturday at the Capitol Square. It slated to start at 12 p.m.

Community

Sociology expert says history is repeating itself amid police brutality and protests

Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 12:56 AM CDT
|
By Brittney Ermon
As tensions rise in Minneapolis, sociology experts say the police brutality and protests show history is repeating itself.