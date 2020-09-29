First Alert - Tracking fall’s first chilly blast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This stretch of cool, cloudy and showery weather is far from over! More rain and even cooler weather is in the forecast before the end of the workweek. The coldest air of the fall season is expected to move in by Friday.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Today has been another mostly cloudy and cool day. Afternoon temperatures are in the 50s across most locations. A few places have hit 60 degrees today. Temperatures this afternoon are about 10-15 degrees below average for this time of year. The average high for today is 66 degrees. Expect temperatures to slowly drop through the 50s this evening. Even though it’s not likely, a stray shower or little light rain will be possible before 8 p.m. Places north of Madison will have the best chance of rain.

The clouds will breakup a little during the overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 40s. It’s going to be seasonably chilly.

Wednesday isn’t looking like a pretty day. It’s going to be cool, mostly cloudy and breezy. There will also be the potential for scattered rain showers Wednesday morning and late Wednesday afternoon. Highs temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The wind will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts Wednesday afternoon could be as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

A strong cold front will arrive on Thursday. This front will bring in a round of light rain showers and coldest air of the fall season so far. Temperatures on Thursday will only top out in the low to mid 50s. The first frost of the fall season will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning. This is when temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 30s.

Next Big Weather Maker - Strong cold front Thursday (WMTV NBC15)

Friday will likely be the chilliest day this week. High temperatures on Friday will be near 50 degrees. Even though it’s going to be chilly, Friday should feature plenty of sunshine. Friday will be our next rain free day. Temperatures will tumble into the 30s again Friday night into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will start to rebound over the weekend, but it’s still going to be cool for the first weekend in October. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s. There will also be a chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

The start of next week looks dry and warmer. Highs should be back up to near 60 degrees on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.