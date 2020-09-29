Flu shot demand soars amid pandemic, providers say they’re keeping up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The demand for flu shots is soaring, and providers in our viewing area say they’re keeping up.

Claire Sauter, Madison East Side Hy-Vee Pharmacy Manager, said the store just received handfuls of boxes of the vaccine today and they’re working hard to make sure they don’t run out of flu shots.

Hy-Vee pharmacists said they’ve administered the flu shot more this year than in the past.

Public health officials are urging everyone to get the shot to reduce the strain on health care systems as they continue to battle covid.

“People are working from home so flu clinics that they would normally do, they aren’t doing anymore, so they have to come in and get the flu shot," Sauter said. “We have seen more people. I think more people are getting the vaccine to prevent what they can.”

Drive-up flu vaccines will be offered in the parking lot of some Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between Monday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 31 during the following times each week:

Monday: 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

Thursday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

UW- Health is also offering a drive thru clinic for flu shots. UW Health Pharmacy Services building is located at 3185 Deming Way in Middleton. They are offered Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. and will be available until at least Oct. 30, 2020. Patients must be 6 years or older to receive a vaccination at the drive thru.

The flu vaccine is available at no cost through most insurance plans.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.