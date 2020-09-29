Advertisement

Flu shot demand soars amid pandemic, providers say they’re keeping up

Public health officials are urging everyone to get the shot to reduce the strain on health care systems as they continue to battle COVID.
Vaccine
Vaccine(Brittney Ermon)
By Brittney Ermon
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The demand for flu shots is soaring, and providers in our viewing area say they’re keeping up.

Claire Sauter, Madison East Side Hy-Vee Pharmacy Manager, said the store just received handfuls of boxes of the vaccine today and they’re working hard to make sure they don’t run out of flu shots.

Hy-Vee pharmacists said they’ve administered the flu shot more this year than in the past.

Public health officials are urging everyone to get the shot to reduce the strain on health care systems as they continue to battle covid.

“People are working from home so flu clinics that they would normally do, they aren’t doing anymore, so they have to come in and get the flu shot," Sauter said. “We have seen more people. I think more people are getting the vaccine to prevent what they can.”

Drive-up flu vaccines will be offered in the parking lot of some Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between Monday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 31 during the following times each week:

  • Monday: 7 a.m.-11 a.m.
  • Thursday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

UW- Health is also offering a drive thru clinic for flu shots. UW Health Pharmacy Services building is located at 3185 Deming Way in Middleton. They are offered Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. and will be available until at least Oct. 30, 2020. Patients must be 6 years or older to receive a vaccination at the drive thru.

The flu vaccine is available at no cost through most insurance plans.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NBC15 Investigates: Chaos in Kenosha, the questions that remain

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
NBC15 took a deep dive into the events of Aug. 23, 2020, to learn more about issues of self-defense, gun laws, and race pertaining to the case of Kyle Rittenhouse

News

Chaos In Kenosha: The questions that remain

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

Group files for injunction on mask mandate extension

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Wisconsin reports new COVID-19 numbers Monday

Updated: 12 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Keeping up with the high flu vaccine demand

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Potosi Schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A staff member at the Potosi School District tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, but they do not typically have direct contact with students.

Local

New Madison Fire boat honors retired Lieutenant’s 24 years of service

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
In a ceremony held Monday at the Olin Park Boat Launch, a new Madison Fire Department boat took to the water with the name “Yapper," honoring retired Lieutenant and Lake Rescue Team co-founder Craig H. Yapp.

Local

Belmont Community Schools to go virtual after second student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Belmont community Schools will be closing down the entire district for the rest of the week after a second student tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

News

NBC15 Investigates - Increase in motorcycle racing complaints

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

City looks to improve road safety after traffic deaths in Madison nearly double in 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
NBC15 Investigates obtained records from the MPD and found between July 1 and Sept. 24 officers responded to 19 motorcycle crashes in the city.