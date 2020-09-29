Advertisement

France to ban use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks

FILE - In this April 18, 2011 file photo, killer whale "Wikie", jumps with its baby, a female born one month ago at the Marineland aquatic park in Antibes, southeastern France. France's environment minister Barbara Pompili announced Tuesday Sept.29, 2020 a gradual ban in the coming years on the use of wild animals in travelling circuses and on keeping in captivity dolphins and killer whales.
FILE - In this April 18, 2011 file photo, killer whale "Wikie", jumps with its baby, a female born one month ago at the Marineland aquatic park in Antibes, southeastern France. France's environment minister Barbara Pompili announced Tuesday Sept.29, 2020 a gradual ban in the coming years on the use of wild animals in travelling circuses and on keeping in captivity dolphins and killer whales.(Lionel Cironneau | AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — France’s environment minister has announced a gradual ban on using wild animals in traveling circuses, on keeping dolphins and killer whales in captivity in marine parks and on raising mink on fur farms.

Barbara Pompili, France’s minister of ecological transition, said in a news conference Tuesday that bears, tigers, lions, elephants and other wild animals won’t be allowed any more in travelling circuses “in the coming years.”

In addition, starting immediately, France’s three marine parks won’t be able to bring in nor breed dolphins and killer whales any more, she said.

“It is time to open a new era in our relationship with these (wild) animals,” she said, arguing that animal welfare is a priority.

Pompili said the measures will also bring an end to mink farming, where animals are raised for their fur, within the next five years.

The ban does not apply to wild animals in other permanent shows and in zoos.

Pompili did not set any precise date for the ban in travelling circuses, saying the process should start “as soon as possible.” She promised solutions will be found for each animal “on a case-by-case basis.”

The French government will implement an 8 million-euro ($9.2 million) package to help people working in circuses and marine parks find other jobs.

“That transition will be spread over several years, because it will change the lives of many people,” she said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police officer frees skunk with container stuck on head

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The black and white critter had gotten its head stuck in a container and couldn’t seem to get it off.

National

Assange may end up at Colorado Supermax jail, UK court told

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks' publication of secret American military documents a decade ago.

National

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

National

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 13 minutes ago

National

Massachusetts officer frees skunk from container

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Just a typical day on the job for this Tewksbury officer.

Latest News

National

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|

National

Rapper Lil Yachty arrested for driving 150 mph in Ferrari

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia State Patrol arrested rapper Lil Yachty this month after he was allegedly caught driving more than 150 mph on an Atlanta highway.

National Politics

Consumer confidence posts solid gain to 101.8 in September

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
U.S. consumer confidence rebounded more quickly in September than most economists had expected, but it remains well below levels that preceded the pandemic.

National

Target bringing back 2-day sales event

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Deal Days debuted in July 2019 as a “no membership required” summer sale.

National Politics

Barrett tied to faith group ex-members say subjugates women

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BIESECKER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Barrett, 48, grew up in New Orleans in a family deeply connected to the organization and as recently as 2017 she served as a trustee at the People of Praise-affiliated Trinity Schools Inc., according to the nonprofit organization’s tax records and other documents reviewed by The Associated Press.