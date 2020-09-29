Advertisement

Madison schools blocked from enforcing transgender rules

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 29, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane Co. judge will block the Madison Metropolitan School District from enforcing policies that let students alter their gender identity without parental consent and barred MMSD staff from informing the family if a student had done so.

The injunction came as the plaintiffs in the case fought to remain anonymous. It was issued as part of their appeal of the circuit court’s determination that they couldn’t hide their identities. In his decision, Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington noted the plaintiffs have not shown they will be able to win nor have they shown how they will be irreparably harmed by being identified.

Nevertheless, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), which filed the lawsuit on behalf of 14 Madison parents, celebrated the partial win, with deputy council Luke Berg calling it an “important win” for parental rights.

“We are pleased Judge Remington issued this injunction that will require honesty when Madison Metropolitan School District staff interact with parents about critical matters impacting their child’s health and wellbeing,” he said.

WILL contends the district’s Guidance & Policies to Support Transgender, Non-binary & Gender-Expansive Students are unconstitutional. It also argues the distress of changing one’s gender identity could lead to health concerns and, as such, parents should be made aware of the decision.

WILL described MMSD policy as allowing all of its students wanting to transition to a different gender identity to go by different names and pronouns without parental consent. District staff are also barred from telling the parents unless the child allows it and even encourages staff to deceive parents by using the students' legal names when talking to the families, the Milwaukee-based organization asserted.

When initially told about a pending lawsuit last December, MMSD spokesperson Tim Lemonds argued the district is committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming learning environment. He added that the district feels a “tremendous responsibility” toward providing a safe and non-discriminatory environment for its students.

“We have incredible transgender, non-binary, and gender-expansive students, staff, and families throughout our district who we are very proud of, and we want our schools to be places where every child thrives,” he said at the time.

NBC15 reached out to LeMonds on Tuesday and have been told the district will be issuing a new statement on the developments. This story will be updated once it is sent.

