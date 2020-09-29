Monroe Middle School moves to all virtual learning

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Monroe Middle School announced they would be moving to Plan C on Tuesday, meaning all classes will be virtual.

There will be no classes in-person for either group of students starting Wednesday for the rest of this week and all of next week. The proposed return date is October 12.

The district’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that two staff and two students at the middle school have tested positive for the coronavirus. There are three staff and 40 students in quarantine.

Monroe High School moved to virtual learning on Sept. 18 after several students and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

