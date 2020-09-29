Advertisement

Nearly 100-million will watch but experts expect few minds to change

By Kyle Midura
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With parts of the country already voting, Tuesday night, the presidential candidates debate each other for the first time. The event is sure to create headlines and drama but academic experts say you shouldn’t expect for it to change minds.

Whether it’s President Ronald Reagan declaring, “there you go again”, in 1984, or Al Gore’s sighs in his debate with President George W. Bush -- debate moments stick in our nation’s collective memory even decades after the race.

But Columbia University Political Science Prof. Robert Erikson said most debate performances – good or bad -- barely register in the polls. “Most people are watching debates to root for their team,” he said, “if your team loses, you’re still going to root for that team, you’re not going to change sides.”

When debates do shift the polls, Erikson said 60 years of data reveal changes are only temporary. But this year, a brief seesaw could carry more weight, as voters drop off ballots early.

“They won’t be waiting until election day when the effect of that debate has subsided,” Erikson said.

The other potential pandemic effect: viewers crave substance during a crisis, according to experts like LSU Communications Professor Ray Pingree.

Debates can offer detail-driven dialogue, not just competing soundbytes. “That’s potentially wonderful, but it’s also, for a citizen, like drinking from a firehose,” Pingree said.

Pingree’s research suggests talking heads and so-called horse-race coverage not only shape voters' views of the ‘winner’, but decreases their faith in politics and what they actually know about the issues.

He said voters may already know how they’re voting – but the media still ought to offer context, and analyze policy rather than strategy.

“The potential of debates is to get everyone thinking about what we should do as a country and not just focusing on politics as a game,” he said.

Experts said while they may not shape how the country votes, relevant debates are critical for our democracy.

We do know the outlines of what will be discussed on-stage tonight.

The topics are:

- The Trump and Biden Records

- The Supreme Court

- Covid-19

- The Economy

- Race and Violence in our Cities

- The Integrity of the Election

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Wisconsin justices weigh removal of 130K from voter rolls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer
Attorneys for both sides didn’t expect a decision until after the election.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Politics

Trump campaign responds to Dr. Jill Biden’s Wisconsin visit, looks ahead to debate

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The Trump campaign pushed back against criticism of the president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic after Dr. Jill Biden visited Madison.

Politics

Dr. Jill Biden asks Wisconsin voters to get involved and head to the polls

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Dr. Jill Biden told supporters in Madison it would take everyone doing their part ahead of Election Day to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Politics

18-year-old Tziah McNair speaks at Jill Biden event

Updated: 19 hours ago
McNair turned 18 in 2020 and is voting for the first time.

Latest News

Politics

Trump campaign responds to Jill Biden visit, looks ahead to debate

Updated: 23 hours ago
The campaign told NBC15 Trump would be citing "47 months of success" in Tuesday's presidential debate.

Politics

Jill Biden speaks to Wisconsin supporters, asking them to get involved and vote

Updated: 23 hours ago
Dr. Biden told voters everyone has to do their part to elect her husband this November.

Politics

Madison flooded with poll worker applications

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
So many people have signed up to be poll workers in Madison that the city clerk’s office has stopped accepting new applications.

National Politics

President Trump holding two weekend events at Wisconsin airports

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
A little more than two weeks after his last trip to Wisconsin, President Donald Trump plans to touch down in the Badger State again this weekend for a pair of stops on opposite sides of the state.

News

Poll: Biden leads Wisconsin by 10 points

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT
|
By Mark Murray
Majorities of likely voters in Michigan and Wisconsin say the winner of the 2020 presidential election should get to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, as Democrat Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in both states.

Politics

Libertarian presidential candidate speaks to Wisconsin voters

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen visited Madison Saturday, telling voters they have another option besides the two major party candidates.