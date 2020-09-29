New Madison Fire boat honors retired Lieutenant’s 24 years of service

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a ceremony held Monday at the Olin Park Boat Launch, a new Madison Fire Department boat took to the water with the name “Yapper," honoring retired Lieutenant and Lake Rescue Team co-founder Craig H. Yapp.

The “Yapper,” a 2020 Midwest Rescue Air-boat, was named for Yapp’s 24 years of service with the MFD. According to a release issued Monday, he played a critical role in the leadership and development of the MFD Lake Rescue Team from its inception in 1983.

“This is a great honor for me and my family,” Yapp said in a statement to the Madison Common Council, which approved the boat’s dedication in an honoring resolution on September 15, 2020. “My 24 years as a member of the Madison Fire Department and 10 years as a member of the Police and Fire Commission were special times. I’m very proud of the things that we did.”

The “Yapper” has year-round capabilities and can traverse water, ice, marshy areas and flooded terrain. Notable features include increased spaciousness, improved communicaiton abilities with a wireless headset and better GPS and visibility.

The air-boat will reside at Fire Station 1 in downtown Madison, according to the press release.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.